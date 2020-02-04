BREAKING: Commercial Motorcycle Riders Defy Lagos Government Ban, Resume Operations On Ikorodu Road, Others

But while the government has maintained its resolve not to back down on the move, some Okada riders took their destinies into their hands on Tuesday by resuming operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020


Commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada riders have ignored a ban on their operation along major roads in Lagos by the state government and resumed activities in parts of the city especially on Ikorodu Road, one of the longest and busiest highways in the city. 

The ban, which came into effect on February 1 and is being enforced by several security agencies, has been met with widespread criticisms. 

But while the government has maintained its resolve not to back down on the move, some Okada riders took their destinies into their hands on Tuesday by resuming operations. 

One of our correspondents, who went round parts of the city, observed how commercial motorcyclist were freely ferrying passengers between Mile 12 and Ojota New Garage where road construction is currently ongoing. 

Pockets of riders were also seen operating between Maryland and Ikeja and up until local airport area despite the presence of policemen around.

Okada riders between Ikeja Along and Iyana-Ipaja also defied the ban by getting on the road to service passengers.

See Also Travel Okada Riders Take Protest To Ikeja Again, Call For Immediate Reversal Of Ban 0 Comments 1 Day Ago



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Accept Your Mistakes and Support Obaseki For Second Term, Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu, Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH China Places Visa Ban On Nigerians
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Ambassador To Nigeria Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Bola Tinubu And Morbidity Of His Ambition By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Oyo Government Kicks As Banned Okada, Keke Riders From Lagos Migrate To State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Making Efforts To Evade Being Personally Served Court Process Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Customs Impounds $8.1m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Accept Your Mistakes and Support Obaseki For Second Term, Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu, Tells Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Soccer President Buhari Appoints Daniel Amokachi As Nigeria's Football Ambassador
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money US To Return $308m Abacha Loot To Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad