BREAKING: Commercial Motorcycle Riders Defy Lagos Government Ban, Resume Operations On Ikorodu Road, Others



Commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada riders have ignored a ban on their operation along major roads in Lagos by the state government and resumed activities in parts of the city especially on Ikorodu Road, one of the longest and busiest highways in the city.

The ban, which came into effect on February 1 and is being enforced by several security agencies, has been met with widespread criticisms.

But while the government has maintained its resolve not to back down on the move, some Okada riders took their destinies into their hands on Tuesday by resuming operations.

One of our correspondents, who went round parts of the city, observed how commercial motorcyclist were freely ferrying passengers between Mile 12 and Ojota New Garage where road construction is currently ongoing.

Pockets of riders were also seen operating between Maryland and Ikeja and up until local airport area despite the presence of policemen around.

Okada riders between Ikeja Along and Iyana-Ipaja also defied the ban by getting on the road to service passengers.

See Also Travel Okada Riders Take Protest To Ikeja Again, Call For Immediate Reversal Of Ban





