FAAN Terminates Contract With I-CUBE Over Access Gate Crisis

After about 35 hours of crisis between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and its concessionaire on toll gate, Integrated intelligence Imaging, the agency has finally terminated its contractual agreement with the firm.

I-CUBE had been in charge of the access gate at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, for about 10 years, but the current agreement was entered into in 2014 and ran out in 2019.

FAAN in a memo dated February 4, 2020, signed by its Managing Director, Capt Rabiu Yadudu, and titled: ‘Re: Concession Agreement between FAAN and Messrs I-Cube West Africa Limited in respect of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Access Gate,’ said the termination was with immediate effect.

FAAN in the memo said that it was ready to take over the place with a view to ascertaining the actual amount being generated from the place.

The memo asked the staff of the concessionaire to vacate the premises immediately.

The letter reads, “We refer to the above mentioned agreement which commenced on February 10, 2014 and expired on February 9, 2019.

“Kindly be informed that the authority has resolved to temporarily take over the management of the said Murtala Muhammed International Airport Access Gate with immediate effect to determine the actual revenue generated. By this letter you are requested to vacate the premises immediately.”