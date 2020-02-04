FAAN/I-CUBE Crisis: Air Force, Police Take Over Access Gate At Lagos Airport

The access gate, which was previously managed by Integrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa, was taken over on Monday by aviation unions following the expiration of the agreement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020


Barely 24 hours after some unions and staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria took over the management of the access gate at the Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport, security personnel have taken over the point.

According to the unions, the agreement, which was signed over a decade ago by both parties, elapsed last February and was yet to be renewed.

A source close to the venue told our correspondent on Monday that management of I-CUBE dislodged the staff of FAAN, who took over the management of the access gate on Tuesday morning, with security personnel.

But the unions few hours after the forceful removal of the FAAN staff, reinforced and took over the running of the access gate, which led to further crisis between the two parties.

It was learnt that the security officers were deployed there to prevent the crisis from degenerating further.

Secretary General, Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, Abdulrazak Saidu, said the takeover of the gate by security officials would not stop their insistence that the contractor be relieved of the contract since the contract had expired. 

He said, ''The action we took on Monday, the Minister of Aviation and management of FAAN are aware because we told them in a meeting we held with them last year that we do not want the contractor again, the money he is paying is too small, we want to review it.

“The unions will meet again, we cannot allow concessionaires to continue to milk FAAN with the token they pay as concession agreement.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

