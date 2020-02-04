OkadaBan: Something Is Congenitally Lacking In DNA Of Nigeria’s Leadership –Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education in Nigeria, has said that there was something congenitally lacking in the DNA of public leadership in Nigeria.

She said this while speaking on the ban of motorcycles and tricycles on major roads by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu administration in Lagos.

Ezekwesili in a tweet expressed her anger on the ban, as she said that it would inflict more suffering and hardship on the people.

She also said that considering the outcry, traffic gridlock and hardship the ban has exposed residents of Lagos to, she expects the state government to have reversed the policy.

She said, “It does not have to be like this. No. I am not saying that governance is easy. Of course not. There will be difficulties.

“There will always be challenges in governance. But to consistently offer governance that only guarantees daily hardship for your citizens? Come on.

As a leader, even if your people don’t care for themselves, you have a duty to care for them.

It does not have to be like this.

No.

I am not saying that Governance is easy.

Of course not.

There will be difficulties.

There will always be challenges in Governance.

But to consistently offer Governance that only guarantees daily hardship for your Citizens?

Come on. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 4, 2020

“Something is congenitally lacking in the DNA of our public leadership. Until we fixed this empathy-deficit in our public governance, policies will always breed unnecessary hardship.

“I expect Lagos State Government to have by now reversed itself on the hasty and poorly designed #OkadaKekeBan.

“Reverse it and stop the unnecessary hardship. Then get back to your policy design table and restart a proper process for solving the problems originally identified.

Too many minuses.

“Disruption of already difficult life of your citizens. Further loss of productivity for businesses already struggling to stay alive and meet payroll.

“Terrible damage to reputation of country as a stable investment destination. Lagos State Government end #OkadaKekeBan.”