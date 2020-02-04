Saboteurs Cause Pipeline Explosion In Imo

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2020

Pipeline explosion

A pipeline explosion has occurred at Etekwuru community in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Imo State Command, Chimeziri Lowell, the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

The NSCDC official said the explosion was triggered by illegal oil bunkering activities by some hoodlums in the community.

He also noted that the state commandant of the NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim and his team, are on their way to the scene for an on-the-spot-assessment of the incident.

The number and quantity of casualties remains unknown.

Etekwuru is one of the oil-producing communities located in Imo State.

