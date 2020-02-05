Ondo: 45-year-old Woman Remanded In Prison Custody For Assaulting Minor





Zainab Suleiman, a 45-year-old woman in Ondo State has been remanded in prison for assaulting her niece.

Suleiman was dragged before the Magistrates Court sitting in Akure by the police for inflicting physical injuries on the 12-year-old victim.

The accused had on January 31, 2020 committed the offence at Oke Odu area along Ipinsa Toad in Akure, the state capital, by using her fingernails to inflict injuries all over young girl's body.

The woman was dragged to the court on a two-count charge bordering on assaults and unlawful maltreatment.

SaharaReporters gathered that the offence committed by the accused was punishable under section 355 of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo State of Nigerian 2006.

Ajiboye Babatunde, prosecutor of the case, told the court how investigation and findings of police showed that the woman caused deep wounds on the little girl.

He revealed that he had some witnesses ready to testify in court over the case and prayed the court to grant him more time to assemble them.

Counsel to the accused, Akinrata Adelanke, did not oppose the application of the police prosecutor but stated that his client should be granted bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Funke Adegoroye however, ordered the remand of the woman at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure.

She also transferred the case to a family court and adjourned the matter until Tuesday next week for hearing.

