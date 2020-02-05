Ondo: 45-year-old Woman Remanded In Prison Custody For Assaulting Minor

Suleiman was dragged before the Magistrates Court sitting in Akure by the police for inflicting physical injuries on the 12-year-old victim.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2020



Zainab Suleiman, a 45-year-old woman in Ondo State has been remanded in prison for assaulting her niece. 

Suleiman was dragged before the Magistrates Court sitting in Akure by the police for inflicting physical injuries on the 12-year-old victim. 

The accused had on January 31, 2020 committed the offence at Oke Odu area along Ipinsa Toad in Akure, the state capital, by using her fingernails to inflict injuries all over young girl's body. 

The woman was dragged to the court on a two-count charge bordering on assaults and unlawful maltreatment. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the offence committed by the accused was punishable under section 355 of the criminal code cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo State of Nigerian 2006.

Ajiboye Babatunde, prosecutor of the case, told the court how investigation and findings of police showed that the woman caused deep wounds on the little girl.

He revealed that he had some witnesses ready to testify in court over the case and prayed the court to grant him more time to assemble them. 

Counsel to the accused, Akinrata Adelanke, did not oppose the application of the police prosecutor but stated that his client should be granted bail. 

In her ruling, Magistrate Funke Adegoroye however, ordered the remand of the woman at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure.

She also transferred the case to a family court and adjourned the matter until Tuesday next week for hearing. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Charge Wadume, Army Captain With Terrorism After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Invade Corps Members Lodge In Ondo, Molest Young Ladies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Justice Yunusa, Rickey-Tarfa’s Staff For Alleged Gratification
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Eight Persons Killed In Delta Cult Violence, Scores Arrested
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME NAPTIP Arrests Women For Allegedly Selling Baby
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Brigadier-General Nengite’s Wife, Chizoba, Denies Claims Of $15m Found In Her US Bank Account
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Officially Presents Visa Policy In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Suspected Kaduna Bomber Intended To Cause Religious War, Inter-faith Group Claims
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Forum Demands Investigation Into Weaponised Drones Intercepted At Lagos Airport By Military After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Charge Wadume, Army Captain With Terrorism After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Be Ready To Repay Abacha Loot If Stolen Again, United States Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Christian Association Of Nigeria Tackles Buhari Over Claim That 90 Per Cent Boko Haram Victims Are Muslims
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Is Buhari Aware That Bandits Are Taking Over FCT By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad