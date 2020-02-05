Police, Okada Riders Clash Continues In Lagos

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and Okada riders are currently engaged in a face-off at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The police are firing life bullets to disperse the commercial motorcycle operators, who are insisting on resuming operations on the road despite a ban on their activities by the Lagos State Government.

The latest incident follows a similar development on Monday when Okada and Keke operators clashed with policemen in Ijora and Yaba areas of the city.

At least three people were injured in the clash at Ijora while a commercial bus driver identified as Baba Ibeji was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

On Tuesday, SaharaReporters had reported that commercial motorcyclist had defied the ban to resume operations in parts of the state including the popular Ikorodu Road, Ikeja Along, Iyana-Ipaja and a handful of places.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its commitment not to reverse the decision.