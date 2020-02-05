Police, Okada Riders Clash Continues In Lagos

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and Okada riders are currently engaged in a face-off at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.
The police are firing life bullets to disperse the commercial motorcycle operators, who are insisting on resuming operations on the road despite a ban on their activities by the Lagos State Government.
The latest incident follows a similar development on Monday when Okada and Keke operators clashed with policemen in Ijora and Yaba areas of the city.
#PressPlay: Men of the @PoliceNG and Okada riders are currently engaged in a face-off at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State. #OkadaBan #Otrek #okadakekeban pic.twitter.com/0u34d8iF3j— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 5, 2020
At least three people were injured in the clash at Ijora while a commercial bus driver identified as Baba Ibeji was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
On Tuesday, SaharaReporters had reported that commercial motorcyclist had defied the ban to resume operations in parts of the state including the popular Ikorodu Road, Ikeja Along, Iyana-Ipaja and a handful of places.
Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its commitment not to reverse the decision.