US Senate Acquits President Trump Of All Impeachment Charges

Fifty-two Republicans voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power while all 47 Democrats voted to convict and remove him from office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2020

The United States Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress following a historic two-week trial.

Fifty-two Republicans voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power while all 47 Democrats voted to convict and remove him from office, according to the AFP. 

Utah Senator, Mitt Romney, was the only Republican to break ranks, voting for conviction on the abuse of power charge.

But Romney sided with the Republican majority on the obstruction of Congress charge.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump on December 18 for withholding military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

SaharaReporters, New York

