$318m Abacha Loot To Be Handed Over To Nigeria Within 72 Days –Malami

Malami, who is also the minister of justice, made this known on Channels Television on Thursday during a telephone interview, according to PUNCH.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020

 

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday said the Nigerian Government will receive the sum of $318,460,329 looted by former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, from the United States of America within 72 days.

Malami, who is also the minister of justice, made this known on Channels Television on Thursday during a telephone interview, according to PUNCH.

Malami had on Tuesday signed a tripartite on behalf of the Nigerian Government, United States of America and the Island of Jersey to repatriate the funds.

Malami said, “Every other thing is set and fully consummated in terms of the agreement amongst the entrusted parties – the Island of Jersey, United States of America and the Federal Government of Nigeria. The agreement has been signed and executed and we are looking forward towards the repatriation of the looted money.”

When asked how fast the money would come, the minister said, “The money as it is, is in the custody of Island of Jersey where it was deposited.

“So that brings about the parties of interest to be the Island of Jersey where the money was stashed, the USA which initiated the judicial process for the repatriation of the money and Nigeria which is indeed the victim; so the common agreement that was reached is that within 27 days, the money will leave the custody of Island of Jersey down to the USA and within 45 days the money will be repatriated to Nigeria.

“We are looking at around 72 days from Tuesday when the tripartite agreement was signed and executed by the party.”

The money is expected to be used on three major projects; the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja – Kano Expressway, and the Second Niger Bridge.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics FULL LIST: 18 Parties Survive INEC's Axe Ahead Of 2023 General Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo: 45-year-old Woman Remanded In Prison Custody For Assaulting Minor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Suspected Kaduna Bomber Intended To Cause Religious War, Inter-faith Group Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad