The Independent National Electoral Commission has deregistered 74 political parties.

Only 16 political parties have survived the latest exercise by the agency.

List of Political Parties In Nigeria

6th February 2020

The commission carried out a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to ascertain the ones that qualify.

As a result, 74 parties were deregistered.