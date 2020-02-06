El-Zakzaky’s Trial Adjourned By Kaduna Court



A Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the trial of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

Trial judge, Justice Gideon KURADA, fixed February 24 and 25 for continuation of hearing.

Justice Kurada also amended the charges against the defendants from four people to two and excluded two other accused persons still at large to enable the trial of the IMN leader and his wife to commence without delay.

He ordered that the defendants should be allowed to be seen by their private doctors at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kaduna.

Counsel to El-Zakzaky, Demi Falana, however, decried the incessant adjournment of the case.

He noted that this was affecting the health and comfort of his clients.

Though both defendants were not in court during Thursday’s sitting, security was beefed up in the state capital.

El-Zakzaky and his wife are facing eight counts by the Kaduna State Government over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among others.

The IMN leader and his wife have been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between his members and soldiers in Zaria Kaduna State.

