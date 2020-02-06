El-Zakzaky’s Trial Adjourned By Kaduna Court

Trial judge, Justice Gideon KURADA, fixed February 24 and 25 for continuation of hearing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020


A Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the trial of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

Trial judge, Justice Gideon KURADA, fixed February 24 and 25 for continuation of hearing. 

Justice Kurada also amended the charges against the defendants from four people to two and excluded two other accused persons still at large to enable the trial of the IMN leader and his wife to commence without delay.

He ordered that the defendants should be allowed to be seen by their private doctors at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kaduna. 

Counsel to El-Zakzaky, Demi Falana, however, decried the incessant adjournment of the case. 

He noted that this was affecting the health and comfort of his clients.

Though both defendants were not in court during Thursday’s sitting, security was beefed up in the state capital. 

El-Zakzaky and his wife are facing eight counts by the Kaduna State Government over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among others.

The IMN leader and his wife have been in detention since their arrest in December 2015 following a bloody clash between his members and soldiers in Zaria Kaduna State.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Returns Prophet, Six Others To Prison Over Missing Ondo Toddler
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Three Men Arraigned In Court For Impregnating 13-year-old Girl In Adamawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nobel Laureate Faces Over 100 Lawsuits In Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyer Challenges Okada Ban, Drags Lagos State Government To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Germany Announce New Immigration Policy For Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill 250 Terrorists As Bandits Shoot At Military Helicopter
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Nigeria's Ex-President, Jonathan, Sacked Me As EFCC Boss -Farida Waziri
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Benue Governor, Suswam, Stalled As Judge Orders Police, Secret Service To Investigate Social Media Reporting Of Alleged Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Weaponised Drone Intercepted By Military Intelligence At Lagos Airport As Commander Receives Order To Release Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Reinstates Colonel Suleman, Orders Nigerian Army To Pay All Entitlements
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Deregisters Over 70 Political Parties
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME My Son Has Always Been A Christian, Says Father Of Bomber Arrested At WInners Chapel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Africa Not For Taking, Kenya’s President Tells United States, China
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo: 45-year-old Woman Remanded In Prison Custody For Assaulting Minor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Christianity Suspected Kaduna Bomber Intended To Cause Religious War, Inter-faith Group Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad