Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Bayelsa

"The suspect who confessed to the crime was arrested and detained for further interrogation and Investigation."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020



A 30-year-old man identified as Monday Uwem has killed his 26-year-old wife and buried her in a shallow grave in the kitchen of their house located at Aparama Fishing Camp, Okumbiri Town, Akassa, Brass Local Government Area of  Bayelsa State. 

State Police Command confirmed this on Thursday in a statement released in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Butswat Asinim, said investigation had commenced into the murder.

He said, "The deceased was allegedly killed by her husband, one Monday Uwem, 30 years old, at their residence at Aparama Fishing Camp and buried her body in a shallow grave in their kitchen. 

Neighbours were said to have uncovered the crime, apprehended the man and handed him over to the police.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

