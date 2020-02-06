Two Police Pilots Injured After Ansaru Militants Attack Helicopter In Kaduna

SaharaReporters in January exclusively reported that the terror group, Jama'atu Ansril Muslimina Naijeriya better known as Ansaru, was planning a series of renewed attacks in North-Central Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2020

 

Two pilots are critically wounded after Ansaru militants opened fire on a police helicopter providing surveillance for security forces during a raid on the camp of the group in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

Findings by SaharaReporters reveal that the group recently received tons of arms and ammunition from Chinese smugglers in Burkina Faso.

The new cache of weapons is aimed at unleashing mayhem in the Northern region in areas such as Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Edo states. 

In November 2019, the Al-Qaeda affiliated group was given the green light to activate its sleeper cells for the commencement of hostilities in the region.

Spokesperson for the police, Frank Mba, said the militants used “sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG” during the attack but that 250 militants were killed.


 

SaharaReporters, New York

