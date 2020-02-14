Irate Protesters Destroy House Belonging To Bayelsa Governor-elect, PDP Secretariat Over Supreme Court Judgment



Several properties have been destroyed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by irate protesters following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling announcing Diri Douye as authentic winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Among places destroyed are Steve Azaiki Library, a house belonging to Douye, Radio Bayelsa and Peoples Democratic Party DP secretariat along Imgbi and Azikoro roads respectively.

At Radio Bayelsa, our correspondent observed that over 15 vehicles were destroyed by the protesters mostly members of the All Progressives Congress while offices were also vandalised by the group.

Though normalcy had been restored to the city by law enforcement agencies, there is still tension across Yenagoa and indeed most parts of Bayelsa.

The apex court had on Thursday nullified the emergence of David Lyon of the APC as winner of the election after it emerged that his running mate presented a fake academic credential to the Independent National Electoral Commission before the exercise.

