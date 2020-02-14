Irate Protesters Destroy House Belonging To Bayelsa Governor-elect, PDP Secretariat Over Supreme Court Judgment

Among places destroyed are Steve Azaiki Library, a house belonging to Douye, Radio Bayelsa and Peoples Democratic Party DP secretariat along Imgbi and Azikoro roads respectively.

by SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 14, 2020


Several properties have been destroyed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by irate protesters following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling announcing Diri Douye as authentic winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state. 

Among places destroyed are Steve Azaiki Library, a house belonging to Douye, Radio Bayelsa and Peoples Democratic Party DP secretariat along Imgbi and Azikoro roads respectively. 

At Radio Bayelsa, our correspondent observed that over 15 vehicles were destroyed by the protesters mostly members of the All Progressives Congress while offices were also  vandalised by the group.

Though normalcy had been restored to the city by law enforcement agencies, there is still tension across Yenagoa and indeed most parts of Bayelsa. 

The apex court had on Thursday nullified the emergence of David Lyon of the APC as winner of the election after it emerged that his running mate presented a fake academic credential to the Independent National Electoral Commission before the exercise. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces PDP's Candidate Winner Of Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Threatens To Attack Buhari, Lists Condition For Chibok Girls’ Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Faults INEC, Vows To Challenge Douye's Declaration As Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Fires Warning To Oshiomhole Over Comments On Supreme Court Bayelsa Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Douye Diri Sworn In As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News PHOTONEWS: Corpses Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents, Isreal And Sally Arrive Umuahia For Burial
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Announces PDP's Candidate Winner Of Bayelsa Governorship Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Threatens To Attack Buhari, Lists Condition For Chibok Girls’ Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole Faults INEC, Vows To Challenge Douye's Declaration As Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Rivers Governor, Wike, Fires Warning To Oshiomhole Over Comments On Supreme Court Bayelsa Verdict
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Unease At Abuja Airport After Airk Air Delays Passengers Without Explanation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Bayelsa: Arrest, Charge Oshiomhole For Treasonable Felony, Lawyer Tells Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Protesters Invade Radio Bayelsa Premises, Destroy, Loot Property
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Aggrieved All Progressives Congress Members Burn Tyres, Chant ‘War’ Songs Over Supreme Court Ruling
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Abuja Bank Robbery Suspects Arraigned In Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad