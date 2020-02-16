BREAKING: Trucks Collide In Abuja, Many Feared Killed



Many persons are feared killed after two trucks belonging to Dangote Group loaded with cement collided at Kugbo, a suburb between Asokoro and Nyanya on the Abuja-Nyanya Expressway.

Casualty rate is uncertain as at the time of this report but corpses have been moved into a Federal Road Safety Corp ambulance.

Also, the accident has led to heavy traffic along the axis.

#PressPlay: Trucks Collide In Abuja, Many Feared Killed pic.twitter.com/zmZq3mpz9n — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 16, 2020

Construction workers on the road and other Nigerians are assisting to tear open the trucks in order to remove trapped persons.

