BREAKING: Trucks Collide In Abuja, Many Feared Killed

Casualty rate is uncertain as at the time of this report but corpses have been moved into a Federal Road Safety Corp ambulance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2020


Many persons are feared killed after two trucks belonging to Dangote Group loaded with cement collided at Kugbo, a suburb between Asokoro and Nyanya on the Abuja-Nyanya Expressway.

Also, the accident has led to heavy traffic along the axis. 

Construction workers on the road and other Nigerians are assisting to tear open the trucks in order to remove trapped persons.
 

