Uber Passenger Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

An Uber passenger, who is yet to be identified, jumped into the lagoon via the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Reports have it that the man hailed an Uber ride from Gbagada but instructed the cab driver to stop for him on the bridge.

Shortly after the man stopped, he alighted from the car and proceeded to jump in the ocean.

In a video of the incident, operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were seen trying to get him out.

Public Relations Officer of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The guy boarded Uber from Gbagada and when they got to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he had stomach upset and that he needed to relieve himself. So when the driver parked, he got down from the vehicle, abandoned his belongings and jumped into the water.

“The incident happened around 11am and our team has responded but I can’t confirm if he would be rescued alive or dead.”