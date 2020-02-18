All Government Transactions To Be Open Soon –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that all government financial transactions will be transparent soon going by the number of reforms put in place by his administration.

Buhari spoke on Tuesday in Kaduna during the Passing-Out Parade of Detective Inspector Course Five of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari said that corrupt elements will feel the wrath of government soon.

The statement reads, “My resolve is to ensure that the reforms are deepened such that there will be no hiding place for corrupt persons and proceeds of corruption.

“My aim is to ensure that no government financial transaction is done in secret and all are subjected to public scrutiny.

“The objective of this administration is to institute a level of transparency in governance through mainly information technology platforms. Just as advanced democracies and some developing countries, I am determined that within a short period, citizens would be able to follow core government operations online.

“Our government has reached an advanced stage in Fiscal Transparency. The Appropriation Bill is placed online within hours of its presentation in the National Assembly. The Budget Office of the Federation has been engaging interest groups in the budget cycle. A pilot scheme of 10 MDAs has been test running online display of their budgets and expenditure movements.”