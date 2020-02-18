Government Will Evacuate Nigerians From China If Need Arises –Senator Mamora

by SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Feb 18, 2020

 

Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunibe Mamora, has revealed that government was monitoring the health situation of Nigerians in China and will evacuate them when the need arises.

Mamora, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja, said that government was in touch with the Nigerian ambassador in China and the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria.

He said, “We are in touch with our ambassador in China and the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria is also in touch with the ministry, and we are getting information on the condition of Nigerians in Wuhan and we are monitoring the health of our citizens, if and when the need arises to evacuate them, we will do so but we don’t want a situation we create panic, this is not time for fear, this is not time for stigmatisation, it is time for science.

“Chinese government is testing everyone that is trying to leave China to ensure that they don’t go and spread the virus.”

SaharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

