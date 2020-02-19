Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo

The Afenifere chieftain stated that, “Despite far-reaching resolutions submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to restructure Nigeria politically, economically and socially, Buhari is less-concerned because he does not know what restructuring means.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2020

 

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Chieftain and elder Nigerian statesman, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is an illiterate and returning the country back to the dark ages.

Pa Adebanjo, who spoke at a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring: Building a Knowledge-Based Economy’, organised by the Voice of Reason in honour of her Founder, Late Prince Goke Omisore, also lamented that Nigeria had not been lucky with the right political leadership since return to democracy.

The Afenifere chieftain stated that, “Despite far-reaching resolutions submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to restructure Nigeria politically, economically and socially, Buhari is less-concerned because he does not know what restructuring means.

“President Buhari is an literate, he does not know what restructuring means, he is less concerned about the future of Nigeria, he is only bothered about his cows."

Adebanjo called on Nigerian youth to unite and form a movement that would facilitate how they would regain power from the old guard.

He added, “I am 92 now, I want to challenge the younger generation to take their destiny into their hands.

“There is little to what I can do, the energy is no longer there.

“I want you to take the bull by the horn, take Nigeria back from the hands of your oppressors and build a society that will make you proud among your fellow young people in the global economy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer Died Inside Hotel Belonging To Friend Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Wasting Resources, Energy On Amotekun —Akerele-Ogunsiji
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Chief Security Officer To Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Sack Service Chiefs Now, Says Secretary To Federation, Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lawmakers Doing Enormous Work Behind Camera, Pay Justified —Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME JUST IN: Aso Rock Official Assassinated In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer Died Inside Hotel Belonging To Friend Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspected Killer Of Aso Rock Official
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Sneaks Drug To Son In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Many, Capture Military Truck During Attack On Borno Community, Chibok
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Wasting Resources, Energy On Amotekun —Akerele-Ogunsiji
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Chief Security Officer To Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Sack Service Chiefs Now, Says Secretary To Federation, Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lawmakers Doing Enormous Work Behind Camera, Pay Justified —Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption €2.5bn Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness In Case Against Four Oil Firm Directors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Robbery Scare: Banks Suspend Operations In Akure, Tighten Security Around Facilities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad