Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Chieftain and elder Nigerian statesman, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is an illiterate and returning the country back to the dark ages.

Pa Adebanjo, who spoke at a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring: Building a Knowledge-Based Economy’, organised by the Voice of Reason in honour of her Founder, Late Prince Goke Omisore, also lamented that Nigeria had not been lucky with the right political leadership since return to democracy.

The Afenifere chieftain stated that, “Despite far-reaching resolutions submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on how to restructure Nigeria politically, economically and socially, Buhari is less-concerned because he does not know what restructuring means.

“President Buhari is an literate, he does not know what restructuring means, he is less concerned about the future of Nigeria, he is only bothered about his cows."

Adebanjo called on Nigerian youth to unite and form a movement that would facilitate how they would regain power from the old guard.

He added, “I am 92 now, I want to challenge the younger generation to take their destiny into their hands.

“There is little to what I can do, the energy is no longer there.

“I want you to take the bull by the horn, take Nigeria back from the hands of your oppressors and build a society that will make you proud among your fellow young people in the global economy.”