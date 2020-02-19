Lawmakers Doing Enormous Work Behind Camera, Pay Justified —Buhari

Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said this during the launch of Green Chamber Magazine, a publication of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday.

by saharaReporters, New York Feb 19, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that contrary to popular perception in the country, members of the National Assembly were working.

Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said this during the launch of Green Chamber Magazine, a publication of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “Hitherto, the public perception of the National Assembly is that of a bicameral legislature where overly comfortable and highly overpaid members merely stuff wads of currency notes into their pockets for little work done. 

“This wrong perception has resulted partly from the lack of understanding of the enormous work of lawmakers, especially outside the glare of television cameras.

“In addition, it will help the house to tell its own story, rather than relying on others to take charge of their narrative. 

“It is said that no one can tell your story better than you. This magazine is long overdue. But like the saying goes, it’s better late than never.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer Died Inside Hotel Belonging To Friend Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Wasting Resources, Energy On Amotekun —Akerele-Ogunsiji
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Chief Security Officer To Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Sack Service Chiefs Now, Says Secretary To Federation, Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME JUST IN: Aso Rock Official Assassinated In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer Died Inside Hotel Belonging To Friend Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspected Killer Of Aso Rock Official
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Sneaks Drug To Son In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Many, Capture Military Truck During Attack On Borno Community, Chibok
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Wasting Resources, Energy On Amotekun —Akerele-Ogunsiji
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Chief Security Officer To Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Amaechi, Dies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Can’t Sack Service Chiefs Now, Says Secretary To Federation, Mustapha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption €2.5bn Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness In Case Against Four Oil Firm Directors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Robbery Scare: Banks Suspend Operations In Akure, Tighten Security Around Facilities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad