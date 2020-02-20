Adamawa Polytechnic To Dismiss Four Lecturers For Altering Results, Awarding Fake Marks

Four academic staff of Adamawa State Polytechnic are to be dismissed for fabricating results, SaharaReporters can report.

Management of the institution approved and recommended them for dismissal, according to a statement on Thursday signed by Information and Public Relations Officer, Albert Matilah.

The affected staff were said to have allegedly pleaded guilty to altering over 800 results and awarding fake marks.

They are Abubakar Babale, Paul Wache, Usman Hammarwabi and Isa Ribadu.

It was revealed that Babale, who is Head of Department, Mass Communication, altered over 700 results in 21 courses while Wache of Geography Department, tempered with 83 results in 12 courses.

The statement reads in part, "Abubakar Babale tempered with 727 candidates' results in 21 courses and also gave fake results to some students who did not write the examination.

"Paul Wache altered 83 results in 12 courses which he claimed to be human error.

"In addition, he gave fake results to students who did not write the paper as testified by the course lecturer.

"Usman Hammarwabi was involved in forgery, numerous alterations, allocation of fake results and other unprofessional acts.

"Isa Ribadu's case was numerous alteration of results and allocation of fake marks.

"It is evidently clear that the lecturers were given the opportunity to defend themselves and pleaded guilty to the offences."