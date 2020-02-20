Police Arrest Robbers After Killing OPC Member In Ondo

The robbers, Oluwatobiloba Olawoye, 34, and Ojo Bola David, 24, were nabbed by a team of detectives from Ondo State Police Command.

by saharaReporters, New York Feb 20, 2020

 

Two armed robbery suspects fingered to have killed a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Samson Adefisoye, in Ondo State, have been arrested.

The robbers, Oluwatobiloba Olawoye, 34, and Ojo Bola David, 24, were nabbed by a team of detectives from Ondo State Police Command.

The two men had killed Adefisoye during a robbery incident that happened at No. 1 Oke Igbala Street in Ondo town.

The hoodlums operating on a motorcycle, had earlier attacked a woman, Olamiposi Awosika, and robbed her of the sum of N150,000 and a smart phone.

But while Adefisoye was trying to rescue the woman, he was shot dead by the robbers in their bid to escape from the crime scene.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of the armed robbers in a statement on Thursday.

Joseph said the suspects confessed to the crime after they were thoroughly drilled by the police.

He said, “The robbers shot and killed Adefisoye, an OPC member, who wanted to rescue the woman.

“But effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as our investigation is completed.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JUST IN: Aso Rock Official Assassinated In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspected Killer Of Aso Rock Official
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Judge Yet To Assign Kidnap Suspect, Wadume's Case File 18 Days After Filing Charges
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Sneaks Drug To Son In EFCC Custody
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Island Boils As Assassins Kill NURTW Member
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Businessman Sent To Prison For Stealing $241,500
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME JUST IN: Aso Rock Official Assassinated In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Military Does Not Have Manpower, Technology To Defeat Boko Haram —Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Ganduje’s Three Special Assistants On Streetlights And Emir Sanusi’s Bombshell By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Illiterate, Nigeria Has Been Unlucky With Political Leadership –Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest One Suspected Killer Of Aso Rock Official
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos Government Closes Roads For Railway Construction
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics How Rotimi Amaechi's Chief Security Officer Died Inside Hotel Belonging To Friend Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Getting To Point Of Anarchy, Boko Haram Rehabilitation Suspicious –CAN
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Wasting Resources, Energy On Amotekun —Akerele-Ogunsiji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money World Bank Approves $2.2bn Loan For Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Factors Beyond Our Control Responsible For Flight Delays, Diversions –British Airways
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Copy And Paste Inventor, Larry Tesler, Dies At 74
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad