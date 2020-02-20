Police Arrest Robbers After Killing OPC Member In Ondo

Two armed robbery suspects fingered to have killed a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Samson Adefisoye, in Ondo State, have been arrested.

The robbers, Oluwatobiloba Olawoye, 34, and Ojo Bola David, 24, were nabbed by a team of detectives from Ondo State Police Command.

The two men had killed Adefisoye during a robbery incident that happened at No. 1 Oke Igbala Street in Ondo town.

The hoodlums operating on a motorcycle, had earlier attacked a woman, Olamiposi Awosika, and robbed her of the sum of N150,000 and a smart phone.

But while Adefisoye was trying to rescue the woman, he was shot dead by the robbers in their bid to escape from the crime scene.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of the armed robbers in a statement on Thursday.

Joseph said the suspects confessed to the crime after they were thoroughly drilled by the police.

He said, “The robbers shot and killed Adefisoye, an OPC member, who wanted to rescue the woman.

“But effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as our investigation is completed.”