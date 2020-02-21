Armed Bandits Kill Two Policemen On Ondo Highway

Two policemen on duty at a checkpoint along Ajagba Road in Ode Irele area of Ondo State have been killed by suspected armed bandits.

It was learnt that the policemen were carrying out routine stop and search operation on the road when the gunmen opened gunfire on them.

One of the policemen, who survived the attack, was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

SaharaReporters learnt from sources on Thursday that there was an altercation between the armed bandits and policemen, leading to the shooting.

The identities of the victims is yet to be revealed.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the command was already on the trail of the killers.

He said, "It is true that we actually lost the two men (officers) on Monday while at their duty post.

"But we are yet to know these killers - whether they are armed robbers, militants or thugs and it is painful losing our men.

"We have started investigation into the incident and we will do everything within our reach to have these bandits arrested."