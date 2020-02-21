Coronavirus: South Korea Records First Death, 53 New Cases

South Korea has recorded a death caused by Coronavirus.

The country also recorded 53 cases in one day, bringing the total infection cases to 104.

According to the BBC, a religious group in South Korea has been identified as a Coronavirus hotbed, officials say, amid a sharp rise in confirmed cases in the country.

The infections among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) are linked to one woman.

The sect in the city of Daegu accounts for 30 of 53 new cases, with officials warning of an unprecedented crisis.

The virus, which was named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation, originated from China's Hubei province.