Gunmen Attack Adamawa Community, Kill 73-year-old Traditional Ruler, One Other

The gunmen were said to have stormed Bang, a coastal community in Numan Local Government Area and killed the two men, injuring another septuagenarian.

by sAharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020


A 73-year-old traditional ruler and one other person have been reportedly killed in Adamawa State by gunmen. 

The gunmen were said to have stormed Bang, a coastal community in Numan Local Government Area and killed the two men, injuring another septuagenarian.

The deceased village head, Alpha William, and one of his subjects were killed while fleeing, according a local source.

The attackers were said to have raided the community at about 7:00pm on Wednesday, torched buildings  and carted away valuables.

Communities around Numan have experienced several attacks since violence erupted in 2017 between herders and farmers.

Spokesperson for the state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack, saying the identity of the attackers was not known yet.
 

