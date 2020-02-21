Kaduna Court Acquits 100 El-Zakzaky Followers Over 2015 Massacre

Delivering the latest judgment on Friday, the court absolved both the leadership and membership of IMN of any blame in the events leading up to the Zaria massacre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020

The Kaduna State High Court has discharged and acquitted 100 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in a case brought against them by the Kaduna State Government in connection with the 2015 massacre of IMN members. 

This came after another court had previously acquitted about 100 members of the group in the same case.

Recall that the Nigerian military in 2015 opened fire on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly called Shiites, killing hundreds in Zaria, Kaduna.

The military in another attack, shot live bullet at the procession of the IMN, killing children of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the group.

After the onslaught, the military arrested El-Zakzaky and his wife while the state government took about 200 members of the IMN into custody, charging them to court on frivolous and trumped up charges.

Describing the court process as fair, the group added that the victory was for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity

Exuding joy, the group also said that the court judgment was, "A victory for perseverance in the face of extreme persecution. 

"With this victory today, the false charges filed against leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife of aiding and abetting the alleged culpable homicide by these same discharged persons have been punctured for good. 

"This total and comprehensive victory in court is a further proof that the Islamic Movement and its leader have been only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by the government. 

"We therefore urge the Kaduna State Government to swallow its pride and withdraw the fake charges it filed against the Sheikh and his wife, and release them immediately."

The group expressed gratitude to members of the civil society, human rights activists, journalists and all those that joined in the dogged campaign for justice for the victims of Zaria genocide.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

