Police Admit Killing Of Ogun Traders By Personnel

by SAharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2020

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

 

The Nigeria Police Force have confessed that men of its anti-cultism unit were responsible for the killing of two traders in Ogun State. 

Spokesperson for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the confession. 

On Thursday, there was a violent clash between the police and some residents at the Olomore axis of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The police claimed that it was in pursuit of some cultist but some traders confronted them in order to free the arrested cultist. 

In the process, the police said, stray bullets “unfortunately” hit two people.

Oyeyemi said, “What actually happened was that our men at Lafenwa division received an information early in the morning by members of the public that there was a fracas at Olomore area. As a result of that, the DPO Lafenwa division mobilised some of his team and they went straight to the place.

“They arrested four suspects and as the police were about to move with the suspects, some hoodlums swept on them that they were not going to take those people away.

“In a bid to scare those people away, one of the ‘anti-cultist men’ fired into the air and unfortunately a stray bullet hit two men.

"The men were rushed to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

"The person who fired the shot has been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

SAharaReporters, New York

