Why Taraba Governor Works From Abuja —Aide

The call for the impeachment of Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, for working from Abuja took a new dimension on Friday after one of his aides gave some reasons for the trend.

A senior special assistant to the governor, Bala Abu, said the governor had been in Abuja so he could seek medical attention.

Ishaku has been away from the state for about two months, leading to calls for his impeachment.

Abu said, “We urge the good people of Taraba, their friends and admirers in and outside the state to ignore the campaign of falsehood being orchestrated by some people.

“His Excellency is desirous to return to the state and will do so when he has sufficiently recovered.

“No aspect of governmental activities has suffered a setback as a result. All government projects are going on smoothly and the government has continued to meet its obligations to contractors while progress is being monitored by appropriate government ministries and officials.”

He also said the 2020 budget was being implemented with vigour, while salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities were also being paid promptly.

Abu added, “It is therefore wrong and misleading to suggest that the governor’s absence has affected morale of civil servants and governance in the state.”