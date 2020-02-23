Copyright Commission Invites Author, Ozikpu, Over Petition On Alleged Copyright Infringement

Elias Ozikpu

The Nigerian Copyright Commission has invited an activist and author, Elias Ozikpu, over a petition written by his lawyer following an alleged infringement on the copyright to his play entitled, “Heroes of the Night”.

Rockson Igelige, counsel to Ozikpu, via a petition dated February 9, 2020 and addressed to the Director-General of the NCC, accused Melrose Books and Publishing Ltd, Macmillan Nigeria Publishers Ltd and Universal Basic Education Commission, of publishing and reprinting his client’s literary work since 2012 and distributing same to schools throughout Nigeria without the prior knowledge and consent of his client.

The author, through his lawyer, asked the commission to invoke its investigative and prosecutorial powers under the Nigerian Copyright Act to protect his copyright and ensure violators are duly sanctioned. See Also Books Lawyer Accuses Melrose, Macmillan Of Intellectual Theft

The Nigerian Copyright Commission has now reacted to the petition, inviting Ozikpu to formally present his case at its headquarters.

NCC’s letter to Ozikpu obtained by SaharaReporters, reads in parts, “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated February 9, 2020 and to inform you that investigation has commenced.

“In this connection, you are therefore invited for a meeting with the investigation team.”