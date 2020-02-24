Court Summons Prison Official For Preventing El-Zakzaky’s Wife From Seeing Doctors

The Kaduna State High Court has ordered the Controller of Kaduna Correctional Centre to appear before it to explain why Zeenat, wife of leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, was denied access to her doctors while in detention.

Justice Gideon Kurada made the summon at the resumed hearing of a case against El-Zakzaky and his wife on Monday.

Abubakar Marshal, counsel to El-Zakzaky, had told the court that Zeenat was denied access to her personal physician contrary to the order of the court.

Justice Kurada then ordered the Controller of the Correctional Centre to appear before the court to give reasons why Zeenat was denied such access while in their custody.