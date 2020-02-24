JUST IN: Inspector General Of Police Orders Investigation Into Ogun Footballer’s Killing

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, triggered protests on Monday, leading to the deaths of at least three others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

 

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the death of Tiamiyu Kazeem, a football player allegedly killed by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Sagamu, Ogun State.

In a tweet on Monday, Adamu said, “Unfortunate death of Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun state: The IGP orders DIG FCID to take over investigations.”

The soccer player with Remo Stars Football Club was said to have been pushed from a SARS van on motion and onto a speeding car, which eventually killed him.

This was shortly after SARS operatives allegedly seized him from his car and labelled him an Internet fraudster (Yahoo boy).

Media Officer of the football club, Dimeji Oshode, in a statement confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday.

Residents of Sagamu, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Monday, said that the entire town remains tensed following the incident. 



 

SaharaReporters, New York

