National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge

NSA Monguno

Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), has shunned a 'special meeting' conveyed by President Muhammadu Buhari and service chiefs in the country on Monday.

Monguno in a memo obtained by SaharaReporters had accused the President's Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of making security decisions without Buhari's consent or approval.

In the scathing document addressed to Buhari and other service chiefs, Monguno explained that Kyari's meddlesomeness was worsening the security situation in the country.

Those in attendance at the meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also attended the meeting believed to centre on the rising spate of insecurity across the country.