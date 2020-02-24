Nigeria Running Quasi-military Government Under Buhari —Falae

Falae, who spoke on Monday at a public hearing on laws establishing the Ondo State Security Network, ‘Amotekun’, said the issue of security in the country needed to be tackled by government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

Former SFG Olu Falae Sahara Reporters Media

 

Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has posited that insecurity was getting worse under the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

The public hearing holding at the Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium in Akure was organised by lawmakers of Ondo State House of Assembly.

The former SGF noted that herdsmen were running rampage in the country.

He said, "It is unfortunate that under the present administration, Nigeria is being run like a quasi-military government and there seems not to be security anywhere in the land.

"But it's impossible to leave our father's land for those who came from far away to meet us here. We must all be masters in our land

"This issue of Amotekun is no longer about playing politics, it is about our collective freedom and our people need to walk safely in their own land."

According to the elder statesman, the creation of "Operation Amotekun" to fight the issue of kidnapping and incessant killings in the South-West region, was one of the best approaches to end the menace in the region.

He added, "Safety is number one priority in any society and I am sure that the aim for the formation of Amotekun is freedom for the Yoruba nation." 

Among those that have made inputs to some of the sections in the bill include Afenifere, Christian Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigerian Union of Journalists, human rights and civil society organisations.

SaharaReporters, New York

