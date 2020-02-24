Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs

One Paul Okwudili has reportedly died in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, after overdosing on a sex-enhancing drug.

According to the spokesperson for the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, Okwudili died in Plus View Hotel, Onitsha, at about 3:00am on Monday.

Okwudili had lodged in the hotel with the lady, whose identity was not revealed in the statement.

Mohammed said, “On February 24 at about 3:00am, the manager of Plus View Hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that one Paul Okwudili aged about 40 years, allegedly took a lady to the hotel and lodged.

“Minutes later, the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel management went to the room and discovered the man gasping for breath and rushed him to hospital for medical attention where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“No marks of violence on the deceased body but some drugs were discovered in the hotel room, reasonably suspected to be enhancement drugs.

“Corpse deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. The lady was arrested while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The lady is 30 years old. She alleged that the victim’s organ refused to stand initially, so he took drugs in her presence and that after sometime, the male organ became erect and they started.

“But while having intercourse, she noticed that the man was behaving strangely, hence she ran out and shouted for help.”