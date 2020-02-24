UPDATE: Ten Persons Allegedly Missing In Ondo Community After Nigerian Navy Invasion, State Government Calls For Calm

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2020

A group, Federation of Ugbo Youths, on Sunday disclosed that at least 10 indigenes of the community were still missing following an invasion by personnel of the Nigerian Navy. 

This came shortly after SaharaReporters published an exclusive story about the incident. 

The group, in a statement, described the invasion by the navy as unacceptable, thereafter calling for the immediate replacement of the Commanding Officer, Forwarding Operating Base, Igbokoda, Ondo State, Danjuma Ndanusa. 

"The invasion was executed on the orders of Commodore Danjuma Ndanusa. 

"The attack has led to devastation of lives.

"More than 10 individuals have allegedly been declared missing as a result of the situation. 

"We therefore demand an investigation and immediate replacement of the C.O of the Navy Command. 

"We demand the unconditional release of individuals held." 

The Ondo State Government while reacting to the incident, called on the Nigerian Navy and indigenes of Ugbo to maintain law and order despite tension in the area. 

Donald Ojogo, spokesperson for the Ondo State Government, announced this in a statement in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday. 

He explained that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu expressed concerns over the situation between the Nigerian Navy and residents of affected communities.

He said, "The Ondo State Government deems it pertinent to intervene in the ongoing crisis between men of the Nigerian Navy and coastal communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

"Incessant altercation can only lead to needless fear, create apprehension and friction.

"Government therefore appeals to the Nigerian Navy to de-escalate tension by engaging the communities in a manner that will engender a friendly approach to achieving positive results. 

"Community leaders must as a matter of urgency show enough cooperation with security agencies to make the waterways safer."

