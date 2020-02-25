BREAKING: Consultant Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike Over NUC Academic Requirement

Prof Kenneth Ozoilo, National President of MDCAN, announced the strike at a press conference in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday and directed all consultant doctors in the country to comply.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020


The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria has embarked on indefinite strike action to protest the National Universities Commission’s requirement demanding that clinical lecturers must acquire a doctorate qualification in order for career progression in Nigerian university system.

He said, “The decision of the NUC to embark on this policy direction without due attention to the consequences and implications is to say the least embarrassing.

“Consequently, we are left with no further choice than to withdraw our services from the universities with immediate effect.”
 

