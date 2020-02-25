BREAKING: Currency Trader Killed In Rivers State By Task Force Officials

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020

 

There is currently tension in the Rumuola area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following the killing of a bureau de change operator by task force officials.

The victim was said to have been beaten to death by the task force officials trying to arrest street traders.

As a result of the killing of their colleague, other bureau de change operators around the area took to the streets to protest the incident.

This led to traffic around Hotel Presidential on Aba Road as vehicles and pedestrians could not easily navigate their ways around.

Police authorities in Rivers are yet to comment on the issue. 

