Olisa Metuh

The Federal High Court, Abuja, will deliver judgment in the N400m fraud charge brought against former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.

Metuh was first arraigned in court in January 2016 on a seven-count charge bordering on criminal diversion of money received from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, fixed Tuesday, February 25, 2020, for ruling after taking arguments from the prosecution and defence counsels on the matter.