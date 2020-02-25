EFCC Re-arraigns Jang On Amended Charges

Jang was re-arraigned alongside a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, on corruption charges.

The duo were dragged before Justice C. L Dabup of Plateau State High Court, Jos.

Jang and Pam are being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N30,236,024,219.88.

Jang and Pam were previously facing a 17-count amended charge bordering on alleged misappropriation of fund and criminal breach of trust while serving as governor between 2007 and 2015.

