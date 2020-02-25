EFCC Witnesses Say Shehu Sani’s Name Not On Bank Transaction Records, Judge Adjourns Trial Until Wednesday



The trial of former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani, which commenced on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja has been adjourned until Wednesday because witnesses presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said Sani’s Name was not on the transaction record of Guaranty Trust Bank.

After cross-examining the witnesses, Justice Ekwo offered Sani’s lawyers to do same.

When they asked each of the witnesses if Sani was the name they saw on the transactions presented before the judge, they declined, saying they didn’t know him.

Sani, a vocal critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, is being tried for allegedly extorting $20,000 from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors.

SaharaReporters findings however, showed that the EFCC arrested the former senator before seeking out his accuser to prove his innocence.