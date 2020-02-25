Group Berates EFCC Over Lack Of Diligent Treatment Of Petitions

Elites Network for Sustainable Development, a Kwara-based civil society organisation known for its #FollowKwaraMoney activities, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to step-up its game in the fight against corruption in Kwara State, especially the handling of petitions it has received.

The anti-corruption group had petitioned the EFCC on how Federal Government constituency projects were executed in 2017.

In a letter signed by its Coordinator, Dr Alagbonsi Abdullateef, and submitted to the Ilorin Zonal Head of EFCC on February 24, 2020, ENetSuD expressed concerns that the investigations have not yielded the desired result of completing the projects according to specifications in public interest.

ENetSuD added that the concerned ministries and contractors had not fully complied with the alleged directives by EFCC to return to the site, a situation that ENetSuD found unacceptable as petitioner with the greatest interest.

ENetSuD, in its latest letter to the EFCC, requested the commission to urgently enforce the return of contractors to the site to complete the abandoned work according to the approved specifications.

The letter reads partly, “As part of our support for EFCC, we have forwarded six petitions concerning mismanagement and diversion of public funds released by the Federal Government to various ministries, departments, and agencies for the execution of constituency projects in Kwara State.

“In addition to our petitions, we have always provided convincing and classical documents, information, and expert advice to the EFCC that we strongly believe would be helpful in its investigation towards ensuring that the public funds work for the public. All petitions and information that ENetSuD had graciously provided to EFCC have cost us very huge resources that are sourced from our pocket.

“While we appreciate all previous information provided to us by EFCC on our petitions, we also feel that the investigations have not yielded the desired result in public interest.

“Moreover, we are concerned that despite the diligence and meticulousness of EFCC in the investigation of Barakat Community, Abata Sunkere, and Oja Gboro drainage projects, the other parties that we wrote petitions against (ministries and contractors) have not fully complied with the alleged directives by EFCC, which is unacceptable to us as petitioner with the greatest interest.”

The group while highlighting some of the previous petitions sent to the EFCC, said it reported the shoddy project done at Abata Sunkere drainage and how the outcome of the commission was being ignored.

“EFCC had reportedly directed the contractor handling Barakat community drainage to the site so as to complete the work according to the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation.

“However, the contractor only returned to demolish some parts to be corrected and commenced the correction but did not complete it. He has abandoned the corrections since September 2019.

“EFCC reportedly directed the contractor handling Oja Gboro drainage project to the site to complete the work according to the BEME, but he has not fully complied with the directive. He only reported to the site to construct just one of the access slabs on January 14, 2020 without doing anything on the remaining work till date.”

While charging the EFCC to judiciously monitor and investigate all petitions sent to it, the group also urged all concerned communities to be aware of the works being expected from the contractor.