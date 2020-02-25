How Boko Haram Insurgents Threw Toddler Into Burning Vehicle —Marwa

“She threw her child out so that at least the baby would survive, but the insurgents picked up the child and flung him back into the bus.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020

Ex-military administrator of Lagos State, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (retd.), has disclosed that Boko Haram insurgents threw a child into a burning vehicle during their attack on Auno, Borno State, two weeks ago.

Marwa, who is Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse, disclosed this during an interview with Channels Television.

He said, “Last week, someone in Auno near Maiduguri, mentioned to me that there was a woman in one of the buses burnt.

“She threw her child out so that at least the baby would survive, but the insurgents picked up the child and flung him back into the bus.

“What kind of depravity could that be unless somebody was completely out of his senses?

“So this is the root cause of most of our problems, including security, and must be tackled.”

Marwa said raids on terrorist hideouts had shown that the insurgency was being fuelled mainly by hard drugs.

According to the retired general, Nigeria will have a lot of problems if it doesn’t tackle drug abuse effectively.

SaharaReporters, New York

