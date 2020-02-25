Miyetti Allah Asks Oyo Government To Enlist Members In Amotekun

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has told the Oyo State Government to include its members in the Amotekun security network.

A former chairman of the association, Yaqub Bello, said this during a public hearing of the state security network agency bill 2020 in Oyo State.

He said, “Some of us have been in Oyo State for over 40 years, cohabiting with the natives, married Yoruba women and have children.

"So, our request is to include Miyetti Allah as members of Operation Amotekun to enhance the job of the outfit, since we know the terrain of where we rear our cattle.

“Having Fulani among the outfit will make it easier for Amotekun officials to distinguish between genuine herdsmen and criminals while on patrol. A Fulani man can also serve as an interpreter while interrogating any suspected herdsman.”

Operation Amotekun is an idea of governors of the six South-West states to combat insecurity in the region.