Nigeria Needs New Strategy To Fight Insecurity —Aisha Buhari

Wife of Nigeria's President, Aisha Buhari, has said that leaders in the country needed to find a new strategy to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

The First Lady also said that insecurity remains the biggest challenge facing the country.

Aisha said this while speaking at an international conference in Kaduna.

She said, “Security in Nigeria remains the biggest challenge, it is high time to explore new strategies and approaches, if care is not taken, we will be expecting the worse of the security problems we are facing in Nigeria.”

The president’s wife urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and provide relevant information to security agencies to avert any potential threat to peace and security in the country.

She added, “All criminals are members of our society and they live in our midst, parents have the responsibility of ensuring that we take exceptional interest in the development of our children.”