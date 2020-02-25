Nigeria Needs New Strategy To Fight Insecurity —Aisha Buhari

The First Lady also said that insecurity remains the biggest challenge facing the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020

 

Wife of Nigeria's President, Aisha Buhari, has said that leaders in the country needed to find a new strategy to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

The First Lady also said that insecurity remains the biggest challenge facing the country.

Aisha said this while speaking at an international conference in Kaduna.

She said, “Security in Nigeria remains the biggest challenge, it is high time to explore new strategies and approaches, if care is not taken, we will be expecting the worse of the security problems we are facing in Nigeria.”

The president’s wife urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and provide relevant information to security agencies to avert any potential threat to peace and security in the country.

She added, “All criminals are members of our society and they live in our midst, parents have the responsibility of ensuring that we take exceptional interest in the development of our children.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: PDP Seeks Review Of Supreme Court Judgment On Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Assembly Vows Not To Go Back On Amotekun
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Running Quasi-military Government Under Buhari —Falae
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sex Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion North Has Destroyed Itself, Destroyed Nigeria, Separation Is Only Way Forward! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Sides of El-Rufai's Mouth By Yinka Odumakin
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: PDP Seeks Review Of Supreme Court Judgment On Presidential Election Tribunal
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Assembly Vows Not To Go Back On Amotekun
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lagos Officials Assault Couple, Groomsmen On Wedding Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Tragedy Of Abba Kyari Surrogate Presidency By Farooq Kperogi PhD
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Running Quasi-military Government Under Buhari —Falae
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Miyetti Allah Asks Oyo Government To Enlist Members In Amotekun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Begging Not Allowed In Islam –Emir Of Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court To Deliver Judgment On Metuh’s N400m Fraud Case Tuesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad