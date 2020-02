The health ministry in Brazil has confirmed the first Coronaviros patient in the country.

According to AFP, the ministry on Wednesday said a Sao Paulo resident was diagnosed with the disease.

The 61-year-old patient had returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicentre of an outbreak in the European country, Brazil’s Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, said.

