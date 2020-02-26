Corps Member In Court Over Rape Allegation

A member of the National Youth Service Corps has been arrested for allegedly raping a secondary school pupil.

According to spokesperson for the police in Katsina State, Gambo Isah, the victim is a pupil in a secondary school where the corps member is carrying out his primary assignment.

The young man whose identity was not revealed, is being detained at the Sabon-Garin Police Station, Katsina.

Isah said, "The boy has been arrested. But we are still awaiting the outcome of our investigation and the medical report to firmly establish the allegation.”

NYSC spokesperson in Katsina, Alex Oboaemeta, however, denied the allegation, declaring that investigation was ongoing on the matter.

It was alleged that the victim, who is a JSS one student at Government Girls Secondary School, Katsina, made the allegation against the corps member, leading to his arrest.

The girl alleged that the corps member committed the act when she visited him at the residence the school provides for persons serving.

Sources further revealed that the school management and NYSC authorities met on Monday to discuss the issue before police were invited on Tuesday.