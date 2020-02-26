Displaced Persons Protest Over Lack Of Food, Water In Adamawa

The affected persons used the occasion to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to make their communities safer for them to return home.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

 

Internally Displaced Persons at the Fufore International Transit Camp in Adamawa State on Wednesday staged a protest over lack of food, water and other supplies.

The camp housing more than 1500 displaced persons, is located near the Nigeria/Cameroon border.

Leader of the protesters, Umar Bakura, told journalists that the National Emergency Management Agency had not made any supply to the camp for the past four months.

Bakura added that cases of acute malnutrition were already affecting children in the camp.

He said, "For the past four months, we have not received any food from NEMA.

“We are about 1,500 IDPs living in the camp and mostly from Bama, Gwoza and Ganboru all from Borno State.

”We also have children, elderly people and orphans living with us in the camp.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene and evacuate us back to our respective local government areas in Borno State."

When contacted, NEMA's Operational Officer, Midala Anuhu, said the agency was aware of their plight and making efforts to address the situation.

He said, "The agency is aware of the situation however; it was last December we provided them with food.

“We have forwarded their case to our headquarters in Abuja and are still waiting for approval.

"Anytime we are given the directive from the top to supply food, we will do so because we have food in our store in Yola."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

