EFCC Arraigns Ighalo Over N1.75m Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one Patrick Ighalo before Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over a N1.75m scam.

Ighalo was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

One of the counts reads, "That you Patrick Ighalo and Raymond Otamere Ibie between 10th and 15th of April, 2015 at Port Harcourt, within the jurisdiction of the court with intent to defraud, did obtain the sum of N1.75m from one Evelyn Obene under the false pretence that the sum was an investment in an oil business and which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)( a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act."

When the charges were read to Ighalo, he pleaded not guilty.

In view of the plea of the defendant, the prosecution counsel, R.E. Alao, prayed the court for a new date for trial while the defendant was remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

However, the defence counsel, T.J. Kurukurugbor, asked the court to grant his client bail.