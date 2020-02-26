Rehabilitation Of Boko Haram Insurgents Signals Recycling Of Terrorism In Nigeria —Okei-Odumakin

Okei-Odumakin stated that one of the major roles of elected politicians was to keep the country safe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Convener of Nigerians Unite Against Terror, has described a bill seeking to create an agency that would see to the rehabilitation, deradicalisation and integration of repentant Boko Haram terrorists in the country as a means of recycling terrorism.

Okei-Odumakin stated that one of the major roles of elected politicians was to keep the country safe. 

She said, “We strongly feel that the bill offers further concessions to Boko Haram militants still terrorising the country which would further embolden them.

“There is an insinuation that terrorism in the entire North-East was raised and promoted by some politicians.

“What started as recruitment and indoctrination of young minds against the value system of Western world, has now snowballed into killing innocent civilians and uniformed men irrespective of creed and religion.

“We rise in unison as a people of conscience and condemn such cruelty and assault on our collective value for life.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal How Metuh Tried To Humiliate Me —Justice Abang
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Coalition Of Lawyers Asks EFCC To Revisit Case Of Forgery Against Nigerian Minister
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Air Strike Kills Boko Haram’s ‘Chief Judge’ In Lake Chad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari’s Levity Emboldening Boko Haram Terrorists, Nigerian Cleric Tells United States President, Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Maritime Agency Boss, Buba Galadima, Accuses AMCON Of Witch-hunt After Property Takeover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Electronics Commission Announces Monthly Fee For Nigerians Without Electricity Meters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal How Metuh Tried To Humiliate Me —Justice Abang
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Coalition Of Lawyers Asks EFCC To Revisit Case Of Forgery Against Nigerian Minister
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Woman Arrested In Kano For Marrying Two Men
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Air Strike Kills Boko Haram’s ‘Chief Judge’ In Lake Chad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari’s Levity Emboldening Boko Haram Terrorists, Nigerian Cleric Tells United States President, Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Maritime Agency Boss, Buba Galadima, Accuses AMCON Of Witch-hunt After Property Takeover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military JUST IN: Soldier Kills Four Colleagues, Self In Borno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Ighalo Over N1.75m Scam
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Corps Member In Court Over Rape Allegation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Confirms Coronavirus In Algeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad