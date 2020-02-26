Woman Arrested In Kano For Marrying Two Men

The woman, Hauwa Ali, was arrested on Monday from her residence in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in Kano for allegedly marrying two husbands.

An official, Alhaji Lawan Fagge, said the woman was apprehended after her first husband, Bello Ibrahim, 45, who was critically ill and taken to his village for treatment, reported the case.

He said, “After waiting for some time, she thought he was dead and proceeded to marrying the second husband, Bala Abdulsalam.

"Abdulsalam, 40, claimed to have paid a dowry of N20,000 to her.

“The first husband was the father of her six children and they were living in their matrimonial home when she went ahead to marry another man.”

Fagge said Ibrahim after recovering from the sickness, was brought back to the house only to find out that his wife had married another man.

“The woman at the moment has three or four children for the second husband. She claimed the first husband had divorced her but he denied ever divorcing her,” Fagge said.

The woman would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

